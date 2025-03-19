Telangana firm on completing Devadula project: Uttam Kumar

WARANGAL: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said the state government was committed to completing the Devadula project and ensuring water supplies to Janagaon and Palakurthi constituencies.

The minister was speaking along with district in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy after launching a pump house motor as part of the Phase-3 of the project on the outskirts of Devannapet in Dharmasagar mandal of Hanamkonda district.

“We are firm on completing the Devadula project. We are also actively working on bringing in necessary funds from the Centre,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Highlighting the urgency of addressing the situation where crops dried up, the minister said the motor's activation would provide water to 50,000 to 60,000 acres.

He said pressure is being built on the project agency to complete the tasks promptly. “We are taking measures to assist the farmers in united Warangal district,” he added.

The minister also provided an update on the current progress of the pump system. “One of the motors is in the final stages of work, and we plan to activate it by tonight. This will ensure complete water supply to Janagaon and Palakurthi constituencies,” he said.

He stated that water would also be made available to the farmers of Parkal, Bhupalpally, and Wardhannapet constituencies of erstwhile Warangal district.

However, due to certain technical issues, the pump could not be switched on immediately. The minister said, “Despite the technical difficulties, we will switch the pump on, no matter how late it gets. We will remain in Warangal until it is done,” he said.