Telangana: Firecrackers worth Rs 24 lakh, godown seized

Warangal: The police task force arrested a man on Sunday for illegally storing firecrackers valued at Rs 24.07 lakh and seized a godown containing the firecrackers in Parvathagiri mandal, Warangal district.

According to ACP A. Madhusudhan of the task force, the accused, identified as 40-year-old Kotha Raviteja, a resident of Parvathagiri mandal, was storing the firecrackers without permission for sale during Diwali.

Acting on a tip-off, task force CI M. Ranjith Kumar and SI V. Dilip conducted a raid at the godown, where they seized the firecrackers. Raviteja was subsequently handed over to the Parvathagiri police.





