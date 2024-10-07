 Top
Telangana: Firecrackers worth Rs 24 lakh, godown seized

DC Correspondent
6 Oct 2024 9:17 PM GMT
The police task force arrested a man on Sunday for illegally storing firecrackers valued at Rs 24.07 lakh and seized a godown containing the firecrackers in Parvathagiri mandal, Warangal district. (Image: DC)

Warangal: The police task force arrested a man on Sunday for illegally storing firecrackers valued at Rs 24.07 lakh and seized a godown containing the firecrackers in Parvathagiri mandal, Warangal district.

According to ACP A. Madhusudhan of the task force, the accused, identified as 40-year-old Kotha Raviteja, a resident of Parvathagiri mandal, was storing the firecrackers without permission for sale during Diwali.
Acting on a tip-off, task force CI M. Ranjith Kumar and SI V. Dilip conducted a raid at the godown, where they seized the firecrackers. Raviteja was subsequently handed over to the Parvathagiri police.



