Telangana Finance Dept Forms Panel to Address Workplace Complaints from Women

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted an Internal Complaints Committee for redressal of complaints or grievances made by women in the Finance department at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

Additional Secretary to Government M Sujatha will be the presiding officer in the committee, while Joint Secretary K Chandrakala, Assistant Secretary N Mangamma and Assistant Pay and Accounts Officer A Srilaxmi as members.

The committee would receive complaints regarding sexual harassment of women employees in workplace and enquire into the matter and prepare a detailed enquiry report. The committee would furnish the detailed reports on sexual harassment of working women in the department to Principal Secretary to Government and Special Secretary to Government for initiating necessary disciplinary action as per rules in force.

The committee would follow the instructions issued by the government from time to time in the matter, according to Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary to Government.

The Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens (WCD&SC) department informed that the Supreme Court, in its orders dated May 12, 2023, has issued certain directions regarding implementation of POSH Act-2013.

In this regard the WCD&SC department requested all departments of Secretariat to constitute an internal complaints committee for redressal of complaints or grievances made by women at the workplace. Accordingly, the finance department set up a committee and an order was also issued in this regard.