Telangana: Father, Son Drown in Dundigal Ganesh Immersion

Hyderabad: A tragic incident during Ganesh idol immersion claimed the lives of a father and his seven-year-old son in Dundigal late on Sunday night. Dundigal SI Ranjith Kumar said the deceased were identified as D. Srinu, 34, a goods carrier driver, and his son D. John Wesley, a Class I student. The family members, residents of the Dundigal market area, were involved in local immersion arrangements when the accident occurred.

Children in the locality had installed three small Ganesh idols and requested Srinu to transport them for immersion. With his son excited, he agreed. After dropping the children and idols near the lake, Srinu and Wesley drove ahead to take a U-turn and rejoin them. Police suspect the vehicle veered off the path in the dark and fell into Pedda Cheruvu, overturning and trapping the two inside the driver’s cabin. Immersion activity at the far end of the lake meant no one noticed the incident.

The children assumed father and son had returned home, while Srinu’s wife grew worried when they did not. After a search, she lodged a missing persons complaint. Investigators traced their last activity to the immersion site and began checking the lake.

On Monday morning, DRF teams of HYDRAA retrieved the vehicle and bodies. DRF in-charge Pemmadi Swamy said the marks of impact on a rock near the water indicated the carrier’s path. Their team pulled out the vehicle with a crane and found both victims trapped inside. Officials said the operation was difficult due to the lake’s depth and poor visibility. Dundigal police registered a case under BNSS Section 194, and the bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem.