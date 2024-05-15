Telangana farmers urge officials to immediately purchase rain-affected paddy

Hyderabad: Scores of farmers from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district requested the district administration to buy paddy, which became wet due to unseasonal downpour that lashed the State a few days ago, keeping in view the financial problems being faced by them.



Carrying wet paddy bags, these farmers hailing from Akuthotabavi thanda in the district staged a demonstration at the Collectorate office demanding the government purchase paddy at the earliest and bail them out of the financial problems.

They urged the administration to come to their rescue and start the process of buying paddy from the procurement centres. They said that they were in a confused state whether the government would purchase rain affected paddy and added that further delay in procuring it has become a cause of concern for them.

When the police came to disperse them, the distressed farmers, especially women, touched their feet requesting to use their good office in purchasing paddy soon. Farmers are facing problems because of the delay in procuring paddy that became wet due to sudden rains.

Farmers in erstwhile Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad bore the brunt of the unseasonal rains.