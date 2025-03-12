Telangana: Farmers Protest for Water with Pesticide in Hand

Warangal: Farmers in Somarapu Kunta Thanda in Thorrur mandal, Mahbubabad district protested on Wednesday carrying pesticide bottles and warning that they might take their own lives if water is not provided to irrigate their withering crops.

The protest comes amid a severe shortage of water that has left the farmers’ fields dry and barren. The demonstrators accused their elected representatives, including MLA Yashaswini Reddy and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, of neglecting their pleas for irrigation support. Many of the protesting farmers expressed frustration, with one stating that while he invested Rs.5 lakh in his crops, the lack of water has led to complete crop failure, placing his family's future, including his child’s upcoming wedding, in jeopardy.

Desperation has driven some farmers to pray fervently to Lord Varuna Deva for relief in the form of rain. Others have declared that without immediate government intervention to release water into the Akeru canal, they may be forced to take drastic, irreversible steps. The protesters specifically called out MLA Yashaswini Reddy, alleging that while she reportedly spends time abroad in the US, she has failed to secure the necessary water supply for local agriculture.