Telangana Farmers Get Rs 7,625 Cr for Yasangi Crop Aid: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Rythu Bharosa, on Sunday said that the Congress government has allocated Rs 72,659 crore for agriculture and allied sectors in the Budget and was committed to providing financial assistance to farmers despite financial constraints.

He was chairing a meeting with committee members, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, D. Sridhar Babu, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, at the secretariat to discuss issues concerning farmers.

The members took stock of the procedures that had to be finalised for seamless implementation of the scheme for the upcoming yasangi crop. They reviewed opinions and the requests of farmers received during the sub-committee's tour of the state.

Bhatti said that Rs 21,000 crore had been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers within two months under the scheme to waive farmer loans of up to Rs 2 lakh. An agriculture commission has been set up to work for the welfare of the farmers to make agriculture a profitable proposition.

Bhatti said that it has been decided to bring farmer forums built by the previous government into full use. The government has taken up the Rythu Nestham programme to modernise farmer forums, he said and added that this was taken up to solve the problems of farmers by connecting farmer forums with video conferencing.

He explained that the state government had released Rythu Bharosa funds to all farmers as investment assistance for the yasangi crop in its first year in power. He pointed out that Rs 7,625 crore were deposited in the accounts of farmers.