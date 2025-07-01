Telangana: Family Hires Sorcerer to Secure Woman's Divorce

Karimnagar: In a shocking incident in Venkatapur village, Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, a family hired a man who claimed to be a sorcerer specialising in black magic. He pressured their daughter to divorce her husband for financial gain.

The incident occurred two days ago and came to light when an audio recording of the conversations between the so-called sorcerer and the woman’s relatives went viral on social media.

According to the police, the couple, Thallapally Ashritha of Rajkhanpet, Kamareddy district, and Ragula Haricharan of Venkatapur, had been happily married for three years. At their wedding, Ashritha’s parents had given Haricharan a plot of land as dowry. However, deep in debt and struggling financially, the family believed that a divorce would allow them to reclaim the dowry and settle their obligations.

Despite repeated refusals from Ashritha, her parents approached a local man named Rakesh, who claimed he could use black magic to force the divorce. Terrified by his threats, and by the audio recording itself, Ashritha and Haricharan filed a police complaint, urging swift action against both the parents and the self-styled sorcerer. The police have registered the case and launched an investigation.

This disturbing episode, family members conspiring against their daughter for monetary gain—has drawn widespread attention and outrage in the region.