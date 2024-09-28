Telangana: Family Donates Rs 1 Cr Worth Land to Village

Karimnagar: An aged couple in Goliramaiahpally, Ramadagu mandal of Karimnagar district, has gifted property worth Rs 1 crore to the village panchayat in memory of their youngest son, who died in an accident.



Nunugonda Lasmaiah, 80, and Ramavva, 75, had three sons, Mallaiah, Satyanarayana and Prabhakar. In 2004, Prabhakar died in an accident. The divided their property equally among the three sons and donated Prabhakar’s share — 1.06 acres of land — to the village panchayat.

The land was registered the land in the name of the village panchayat. The parents said that Prabhakar had always dreamed of establishing a school, a temple, and a water tank in their village.

The two brothers expressed their intention to construct a community hall and a Ganesh mandapam using their own share of the land they inherited from their parents.

Uppula Anjani Prasad, honorary president of the sarpanches association and Goliramaiahpally native, told Deccan Chronicle that the village was located just 12 km from Karimnagar city, and the land could fetch high prices. It is situated beside the main CC road, between residential houses.

Prasad explained that since Ramavva was suffering from kidney-related issues, the panchayat suggested that the couple keep at least six guntas of land in their name or sell it and deposit the money into their bank accounts to cover medical expenses. The couple refused, as they already owned a house in which they were living, he added.

Congress MLA Medipally Satyam visited their home and honored the elderly parents and their two sons.