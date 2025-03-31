Telangana: Family Collects Pension in Name of Deceased for a Decade

Warangal: In a startling revelation, authorities in Hasanparthy mandal, Hanamkonda district, have uncovered a pension scam in which the family of a deceased retired government employee continued to collect his service pension for over a decade. The deceased, identified as Velpula Ramulu, retired from the panchayat raj department and passed away in 2012.

Investigations reveal that Ramulu’s family members exploited a mentally unstable individual who shared the same name and father’s name to claim the monthly payments. By submitting false life certificates at the Hanamkonda SBI branch each year, they managed to deceive officials and illegally pocket the pension intended for the late government employee.

The scam came to light when the Asara pension of the mentally unstable man was stopped several years ago. Karthik, the deceased Ramulu’s grandson, approached authorities regarding the issue. In reviewing the records, officials discovered that the pension had been fraudulently withdrawn in Ramulu’s name, despite his passing more than 10 years earlier.

Karthik reported the matter to the Hasanparthy Police on Saturday, prompting the registration of a case and the launch of an official investigation. Initial findings confirmed the pension had been misappropriated by the family for the past 12 years. The police are currently probing the full extent of the scheme, and legal action against those involved is expected to follow.