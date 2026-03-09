Telangana Families Worried As Malaysia Orders Illegal Migrants To Exit

ADILABAD: The Malaysian government has asked foreign nationals staying illegally in the country, including Indians, to leave before April 30, 2026, or face legal action.

The directive has raised concern among families in Telangana, as thousands of workers from the state are employed in Malaysia, many of them in low-skilled jobs.

Officials said several migrants have continued to stay in the country without valid visas or after their visas expired. The Malaysian government has launched a repatriation initiative titled PRM 2.0 (Programme of Repatriation Migrants) to enable undocumented migrants to return to their home countries without facing arrest or jail terms.

According to reports, authorities may conduct checks to identify overstaying migrants after April 30 and initiate action including arrests, fines and imprisonment.

Telangana NRI Advisory Committee member Swadesh Parikipandla said the PRM 2.0 programme offers an opportunity for undocumented migrants to return home without legal complications.

He said many Indian migrants in Malaysia either do not possess valid passports or have lost them. In such cases, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is issuing Emergency Certificates to facilitate their return to India.

Parikipandla urged Indians staying in Malaysia without proper documents to approach the Indian mission and apply for Emergency Certificates to return safely.