Telangana: Fake representative dupes elderly man of Rs 3 lakh

Hyderabad: As e-commerce companies kicked off their much-anticipated sale in the last week of September, reports surfaced about cybercriminals targeting unsuspecting customers. A 74-year-old retired employee reportedly fell victim to a scam after seeking assistance from the customer service of a company about a missing product.

The victim searched for the call centre number online and unknowingly contacted a fraudster posing as an customer care representative of the company. The scammer managed to manipulate the victim, resulting in a loss of Rs 3.08 lakh.

The victim in his complaint stated that he believed he was speaking to the legitimate customer care service representative. Additionally, the victim who was already entangled with a domestic issue could not focus much.

The fraudster cajoled the victim to disclose sensitive information, including his bank account number and financial details, under the pretext of resolving an issue related to his missing product. He then filched the money.

After realising the fraud, the victim registered a case with the Rachakonda cybercrime wing which registered a case and is investigating it.