Telangana: Fair Price Shops to Stay Open Till June 30

Hyderabad: The civil supplies department on Wednesday requested cardholders of Hyderabad not to panic while drawing ration at fair price (FP) shops as software snags were being rectified from time to time.

Chief Rationing Officer (CRO) Ala Priyanka said the government has decided to keep the fair price shops open till June 30 and all necessary training for the FP shop dealers has been given to avoid inconvenience to cardholders in drawing a three-month ration.

According to the CRO, in order to issue a three-month ration, new software has been designed by the government and the hurdles at the fair price shops were being rectified from time to time.

Hyderabad has 647,282 food security cardholders, of which 108,867 (18.67%) cardholders had drawn their three-month ration in three days.

The department earlier said that it allocated 45259.677 MTs of fine rice for Hyderabad for June 2025 for the benefit of 647,282 ration cardholders. As many as 9709.230 MTs of wheat at the rate of 5 kg per card and 88.695 MTs of sugar at the rate of 1 kg per card have been allotted for cardholders.