Telangana Faces Shortage of Counsellors for Juvenile Homes

Hyderabad: Despite the increasing number of minors entering the juvenile justice system, Telangana continues to face a shortage of trained counsellors for its juvenile homes. Though most cases involve petty offences and the number of admissions in special homes fluctuates, the lack of sufficient counselling staff persists.

Until recently, not a single counsellor was designated for district-level facilities. Only now has the Central government approved one counsellor each for juvenile homes in Mahbubabad, Sangareddy and Nizamabad, leaving the remaining districts dependent on Hyderabad for psychological intervention and other support.

Officials explained that three types of facilities operate under the Juvenile Justice Act — Observation Homes for children in conflict with law (CCLs) accused in petty offences; Juvenile Conviction Homes for minors awarded up to three years of conviction, and Children in Need of Protection (CNCP) Homes for abandoned or neglected children.

Nearly 85 per cent of those admitted are detained for burglaries, mobile or chain snatching — crimes often driven by the desire for easy money to purchase gadgets or sustain addictions.

Officials said, “Each home is headed by a superintendent, assisted by a deputy superintendent, ACP-rank officials, caretakers, and a medical team comprising pharmacists and outsourced counsellors. They are supported by guardians responsible for security and discipline. At the Hyderabad Observation Home, only 12 security staff are working against the sanctioned 16.” However, they acknowledged that this structure is weak on the ground, exposing vulnerable children to risk.

The staff shortage came to light in October when a staffer allegedly sexually assaulted a minor inmate. Police later identified five more victims, registering six cases with Saidabad police. The accused, Mohammad Rehman, who had been working at the home for five years, was apprehended. The victims underwent individual and group counselling before being handed back to their families. The case is nearing chargesheet, said a police official.

Officials said minors convicted for up to three years are released after serving their term. Those who choose to stay in the city and rebuild their lives are supported through job placements. One such opportunity is at a fuel station near the Gajularamaram home, where they earn around Rs 13,500 per month. With savings and continued support, some eventually set up small-scale businesses. Activities such as weaving and carpet making are introduced during their stay, helping them earn money while undergoing counselling through their conviction period.

On the other hand, juveniles from districts without dedicated homes depend on the Hyderabad headquarters for accommodation and services, underscoring the need for establishing more facilities and appointing adequate staff across the state.