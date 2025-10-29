Telangana Eyes Rs 200-Crore per Acre Deal for Raidurg Land

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) is eyeing a record-breaking Rs 200-crore per acre in its upcoming land auction at Raidurg scheduled for November 10. The move follows the corporation’s recent success on October 6, when a 7.67-acre parcel fetched Rs 177 crore per acre — an all-time high for the area.

In the latest round, TSIIC has put up 4,718.22 sq. yards (0.97 acre) for auction, with an upset reserve price of Rs 3.10 lakh per sq. yard. The minimum bid increment has been set at Rs 10,000 per sq. yard, taking the effective starting bid to Rs 3.20 lakh per sq. yard. The last date for submitting bids is November 4, and the e-auction will be conducted on November 10.

At the reserve price alone, the land parcel’s value stands at Rs 146.26 crore. Officials said the revised pricing reflects the strong demand for prime commercial land in Raidurg, one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after business hubs. Encouraged by the previous record-setting auction, TSIIC expects bidding this time to easily surpass the Rs 200 crore per acre mark.

Following this auction, the corporation is preparing to put another 10 acres on the block. Of the 470 acres it originally owned in Raidurg, around 200 acres have already been sold over the past decade. Of the remaining 270 acres, about 50 acres are entangled in legal disputes, while the rest will be auctioned in a phased manner.

Officials said the continued demand for land in Raidurg underscores Hyderabad’s rise as a premier real estate and IT investment destination. The corporation’s strategy of phased auctions aims to maximise returns for the government while ensuring transparent and competitive bidding.