Telangana eyes 40,000 MW of green energy by 2035: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said on Monday that the Telangana government was preparing a comprehensive energy policy to generate 40,000 MW of green power by 2035.

Addressing the Fourth Global Renewable Energy Investors meet at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhatti, who holds the energy portfolio, said that the state government was giving utmost priority to solar power and invited the investors and innovators to Telangana.

With bright sunlight for over 300 days, Telangana has a potential to generate 26.4 gigawatts (GW) of solar power. Telangana is also one among eight states having strong breeze, which could generate another 54 GW of wind power. The state is also a leading generator of hydro power with Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs.

Bhatti said Telangana can generate pumped storage hydropower, a new technology that stores and generates electricity by moving water between two reservoirs. Among other green energies, the state also has the potential to generate around 3 GW of hydrogen power and geo-thermal power and 250 MW of mini-hydel power, Bhatti explained.

Stating that Telangana was a major economic power, Bhatti said the state had emerged as a hub for IT and pharma industries. The proposed Artificial Intelligence City, Fourth City and Musi River Front Development Projects and the Regional Ring Road will drastically change the future power demands as the new industrial corridors are coming up in different corners of Hyderabad and they need new power connecting corridors. Green energy can match the future power requirements and the state is ready to extend all the help to investors in solar power, he said.

Power discoms chairman and managing directors Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Varun Reddy and Deputy CM special secretary Krishna Bhaskar and others took part in the meeting.

Later, participating in the Global Green Power Investors Conference, Bhatti invited more than 40 companies to the renewable energy sector. They included company chairepersons, managing directors, chief executive officers and representatives of companies.



The Deputy Chief Minister also directed officials to organise a meeting in Hyderabad with the investors. Representatives of German GIZ, Tata Power, Sen Carb, Wellspun, Renew Power, Indian Oil, NHPC, IIT Bombay, ONYX, Hero Power, Oorja Energy, Investors Summit banks, KGPM had shown interest in investing in the state, according to a statement.



Bhatti directed Musharraf Ali Faruqui and Varun Reddy, who head the state’s two power discoms, and Vavilla Anila of TGRedco to organise the meeting in Hyderabad.