Telangana extends property tax OTS scheme to all urban local bodies

Hyderabad:The government has ordered to extend the ‘one time scheme' (OTS) for arrear interest on property tax in all urban local bodies (ULB) in the state. The OTS was earlier implemented only in the GHMC limits and is now being extended statewide.

Principal secretary Dana Kishore said that the government received several requests to extend the OTS to other ULBs.



Under the OTS, the government orders a waiver of 90 per cent on accumulated arrear interest on property tax, provided the taxpayer cleared the principal amount of dues till the financial year 2024-25, together with 10 per cent of interest at one go.



The scheme is also applicable to taxpayers who paid their dues including interests or penalties up to March during the current financial year prior to coming into force of this scheme.