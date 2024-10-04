Telangana Express Celebrates 48th Anniversary

Hyderabad: The Telangana Express, an iconic train connecting the state capital to New Delhi, celebrated its 48th anniversary on Thursday. Known covering the 1,676-km in about 26 hours, the train has been a preferred choice for many, including political leaders, sports personalities, and civil servants, particularly during a time when air travel was not as prevalent.

Originally known as the Andhra Pradesh Express, Train 12723 was inaugurated on October 3, 1976, by the then railway minister Madhu Dandavate. Since its launch, the train has maintained an impressive occupancy rate, often reaching nearly full capacity.

To commemorate this milestone, South Central Railway (SCR) authorities, along with rail enthusiasts, decorated the train with flowers and distributed sweets to passengers.