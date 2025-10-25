Telangana Explores Research Collaboration With Monash University

HYDERABAD: IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has invited Monash University, Melbourne, to collaborate with the state on advanced research and innovation initiatives. During his official visit to Australia, Sridhar Babu met with senior representatives of Monash University and discussed partnerships in advanced technologies, global health innovation, life sciences, biotechnology, medical devices, sustainable engineering, and critical minerals research.

The minister proposed joint research programmes, collaborative projects, faculty and student exchanges, and co-innovation initiatives between Monash University and Telangana’s leading research institutions. He highlighted Telangana’s growing innovation ecosystem, including initiatives like Bharat Future City, AI City, the AI Innovation Hub, a Centre of Excellence in Quantum Computing, Telangana Data Exchange, T-Hub, and T-Works.

Monash University Vice Provost Professor Matthew Gillespie welcomed the proposal and acknowledged Telangana’s conducive environment for innovation. A roadmap for joint research and collaborations is expected in the coming months. This move aims to strengthen Telangana’s position as a global innovation hub through international partnerships that advance cutting-edge research and development.

The meeting also featured Professor Lei Hai Wu, deputy dean (research), and Professor Christopher Thomson, director (education) from Monash University.