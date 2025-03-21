Telangana expedites SC sub-quota implementation; BC quota awaits Centre’s nod

Hyderabad:Following the passage of the SC sub-categorisation Bill on March 18, the government has moved swiftly to implement the new reservation policy for the community in education and employment.

The Bill, which divides 59 SC sub-castes into three groups, is awaiting Governor’s assent. Once approved, a gazette notification will be issued to bring the law into effect.



According to official sources, the SC sub-categorisation will be applicable to all job notifications from April. In the education sector, the new reservations will apply from the 2025-26 academic year.

In contrast, implementation of the 42 per cent reservation for BCs remains uncertain. The government has referred the BC quota Bill to the Centre for approval, as it seeks to include the legislation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to shield it from judicial review.

The Supreme Court has capped reservations in education and employment at 50 per cent and Telangana’s proposed policy would push total reservations to 67 per cent, on par with Tamil Nadu's current model.



Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has vowed to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and press for Centre’s support.



However, with less than two weeks left for the Parliament session to end and no confirmed appointment with the Prime Minister, implementation of the 42 per cent BC quota appears unlikely in the near future.



Government officials remain tight-lipped about a potential timeline.

The Assembly passed two BC quota bills on March 17. One bill provides for 42 per cent reservations in education and employment, while the second bill mandates the same percentage in rural and urban local bodies.



Soon after the Assembly cleared the BC quota bill, Revanth Reddy wrote to Modi seeking an appointment, but the PMO is yet to respond.

The CM said that every effort would be made to secure the Centre’s approval during the ongoing budget session of parliament, which will conclude on April 4.

The TG delegation will urge the Centre to introduce and pass a constitutional amendment bill to include Telangana’s BC quota in the Ninth Schedule, following the TN precedent set in 1993.