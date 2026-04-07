Telangana Expedites RRR Project, Deposits Rs 527 Crore With NHAI for Land Acquisition

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to pay Rs 2,560 crore to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) towards its 50 per cent share of land acquisition costs for the northern part of the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) project. The government on Tuesday deposited Rs 527 crore with NHAI in the first phase to facilitate faster land acquisition and expedite execution of the RRR, sources said.

According to sources, a team of NHAI officials met roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to discuss the payment schedule. During the meeting, the minister agreed to release Rs 527 crore in the first phase and assured that the remaining amount would be deposited as and when sought by the NHAI.

Sources recalled that while seeking the Centre’s approval for the RRR project, the previous BRS government had given an undertaking to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost. However, it deposited only Rs 100 crore with the NHAI during its tenure, resulting in delays in land acquisition and adversely impacting the progress of the project.

Officials stated that the state government had now signed a tripartite agreement for sharing 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost. The alignment for the 162-km RRR-North has been finalised, while the Centre has appointed a consultant to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the 201-km RRR-South.

To meet its financial commitment, the government has secured a Rs 2,000-crore loan from Hudco through the Telangana Road Development Corporation with a state guarantee. Hudco has disbursed Rs 527 crore in the first phase, which has been transferred to NHAI for land acquisition.

With the latest payment, the amount that the government has deposited with NHAI has reached Rs 627 crore, including the Rs 100 crore paid during the previous BRS regime.