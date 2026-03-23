Telangana Expands Free Dialysis Services

Hyderabad: The Telangana Dialysis Initiative has been expanded with the addition of 90 new dialysis machines and 46 units across 12 existing hospitals, according to the Socio-Economic Outlook 2026.

The state operates 102 dialysis centres under a public-private partnership (PPP) on a hub-and-spoke model. Hub facilities are located at Nims Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, and Osmania General Hospital.

Dialysis services are provided free of cost to beneficiaries from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. The programme has incurred a total expenditure of ₹347.65 crore so far.

In 2023-24, 13,006 beneficiaries were covered at a cost of ₹160.64 crore. This increased to 14,156 beneficiaries with an expenditure of ₹187.01 crore in 2024-25.