Telangana: Excise Forms District-Level Drug Intel Units

Hyderabad: In a first, the Telangana excise department has formed district-level intelligence units and built an extensive network to crack down on the interstate drug mafia, following state government guidelines to curb the growing menace.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Shahnawaz Qasim, Director General, Drugs Control Administration-Telangana and excise enforcement, said the enforcement had been intensified with a strategic focus. “We are boosting inter-departmental coordination, while creating a specialised intelligence cell and upgrading the knowledge and skills of the task force. We are targeting ganja, synthetic drugs, illicit liquor and NDPS smuggling, while dismantling every link in the crime chain,” he explained.

Sources said that for the first time, a special team of excise officers will be selected and trained in weapon handling at the National Police Academy, pending state approval. The move reflects the government’s intent to arm excise cops to match the sophistication of organised drug networks.

Recent raids in Cherlapally, IDA Nacharam and Bowenpally revealed the use of chemical precursors in manufacturing narcotic substances. Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of controlled substances such as acetic anhydride, NPP and ANPP, regulated under the NDPS Act through the 2013 Regulation of Controlled Substances Order. In one such operation at IDA Nacharam, acetic anhydride was seized.

Officials said excise officers are now being trained to identify, detect and prosecute cases involving precursors that are used to synthesise drugs of abuse such as methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy), mephedrone and alprazolam. These sessions, conducted by Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) and DCA, are expected to sharpen oversight and improve case detection.

“Inter-departmental coordination between EAGLE, prohibition and excise, DCA and TGNAB has been strengthened. Joint inspections are underway to track narcotic production in chemical factories and clandestine laboratories,” a senior officer said.

Enforcement data

From January 1 to August 31, 2025, seizure raids and arrests have already surpassed last year’s numbers:

· NDPL, spurious liquor and hooch: 646 cases registered, 283 arrested (2024: 617 cases, 308 arrested). Breach amounts collected stood at `3.20 lakh this year, compared to last year’s higher figures.

· Gudumba offences: 10,391 cases booked, 9,741 offenders arrested, breach amount `1.20 crore (2024: 17,716 cases, 9,653 arrested, RS 87.95 lakh).

· NDPS offences: 1,017 cases booked, 1,852 arrested (2024: 753 cases, 1,244 arrested). Breach amounts in 2025 are still being tabulated.

· Toddy offences: 4,033 cases booked, 27 arrested (2024: 1,903 cases, 14 arrested).