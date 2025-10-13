Telangana Excise Dept Expects 1 L Applications

With several auspicious days lined up — Saptami on October 13, Navami on October 15, Dashami on October 16, Ekadashi on October 17, and Dwadashi on October 18, the final day for submissions — officials expect around one lakh applications by the deadline. On Monday alone, around 1,500 applications were filed, with more data awaited from district centres. Officials anticipate a rush in the final three days before the October 18, 5 pm deadline.

“In the last round two years ago, 45,000 to 50,000 applications were submitted in just two days. This time, we expect over 50,000 in the last phase,” officials said, adding that a slight dip may occur on October 14, which falls on Ashtami.

Prohibition and excise commissioner C. Harikiran has been monitoring the process to ensure smooth handling, with additional counters set up across Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad and other districts to avoid congestion. In the previous allotment, the department received 1.32 lakh applications, and officials believe the number will surpass that this year.

Officials also noted continued interest from liquor traders in neighbouring states. Applications under reserved categories are being received in large numbers — 671 for Goud shops, 202 under SC quota, and 84 under ST quota.

District-wise, the highest number of applications so far has been received in Rangareddy (2,353), followed by Hyderabad (746), Nalgonda (568), Karimnagar (392), Medak (411), Khammam (260), Mahbubnagar (278), Nizamabad (255), Warangal (258), and Adilabad (142).





School bus mishap in Suryapet, none hurt



Hyderabad: Fifteen students of a private school escaped unhurt after their bus plunged into a lake at Nelamarri in Munagala mandal of Suryapet district on Monday. The accident occurred when the driver of the St. Paul’s School bus lost control of the steering while transporting students from Vallabhapuram to the school. The vehicle veered off the road and fell towards the lake, but was stopped by a tree on the bund, preventing it from submerging.