Telangana Excise Cops Seize Smuggled Liquor Ahead of New Year Celebrations

Hyderabad: The state excise cops during separate search operations on Saturday seized 113 bottles of foreign liquor worth Rs 3 lakh, recently smuggled into the city from Goa and Chennai for New Year’s eve celebrations.

The special task force (STF) and district task force (DTF) teams detained Mohammed Faisal and Mohammed Adil in Shaikpet with 95 bottles worth Rs 2 lakh, that was smuggled from Goa and another 18 foreign liquor bottles worth Rs 1 lakh that were smuggled from Chennai. The foreign liquor bottles were smuggled in the instruction of Satish of Chennai and another unidentified person from Goa, V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, director for TG excise and enforcement department, said.



