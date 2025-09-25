Telangana: Excise Cops Seize 234 NDPL Bottles

Hyderabad: In two separate cases, state excise cops seized 234 non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles, of which 14 were of Scotch brand, worth Rs.3 lakh being smuggled into the city for the ongoing festival. During inspection on Wednesday, excise inspector Praveen Kumar along with staff intercepted a vehicle and seized 220 NDPL bottles, which were brought to the city from Lucknow, Goa and Haryana. In a separate checking, Malkajgiri district excise task force seized 14 liquor bottles, which were transported to the city from Goa by road. The search was monitored by Shahanawaz Qasim, director of TG excise and fnforcement and Malkagiri DTF Manju, sources said.

10 cyber frauds detected in a week, 13 arrested

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrime wing detected 10 cybercrime cases between September 17 and 23, leading to the arrest of 13 offenders across multiple states. Of these, nine arrests were linked to trading fraud.

According to the police, the cases included trading fraud (6 cases/9 arrests), digital arrest fraud (one case/one arrest), cheating by impersonation (one case /one arrest), job fraud (1/1) and part-time job fraud (1/1). In all, 13 mobile phones and 14 SIM cards were seized. The police also processed 370 refund orders in 113 cases, enabling victims to recover Rs 1.69 crore.

In a major case, a complainant lost Rs 51.65 lakh in an online trading fraud, where fraudsters posing as advisors lured him via chat platforms and fabricated dashboards. Four accused — Kondapalli Suneel Kanth, Penchala Kishore Rachaputi, Rawal Bhupesh and Kadiyam Raviteja — were arrested for providing bank accounts used in laundering.

Citizens have been cautioned against unverified trading apps and urged to report fraud on 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Man gets lifer for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: The Fast Track Special and Pocso Court at Kukatpally on Wednesday sentenced Shankarampeta Anil Goud, 34, of Anjaiahnagar, Jagathgirigutta, to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for sexually assaulting a minor.A case was registered against him at the Jagadgirigutta police station under Sections 376(AB), 376(2)(f), 376(2)(n), 5(l)(m)(n) read with Sections 6, 9(l)(m)(n) and 10 of the Pocso Act, 2012.In addition, he was convicted under Section 506 of the IPC and sentenced to seven years’ of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000. The court also ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim.The accused is a centring worker from Padanpally village, Toopran mandal.

Nephew kills man over property dispute

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar police on Wednesday arrested two men for the brutal murder of a 45-year-old man, identified as Mohd Minajuddin, following a long-standing property dispute. The accused are Mohd Arbaz alias Abbu, 23, a car driver from Chintalmet, Attapur, and Suleman Khan, 25, a bike mechanic from MM Pahadi, Attapur.Police said Arbaz, the victim’s nephew, held a grudge against him over property issues in their native Dugulgundi village, Balki, Karnataka, and conspired with Suleman Khan to kill him.On Tuesday night, Arbaz lured Minajuddin out on the pretext of taking him for a drive. Around 9.30 pm, while Suleman drove and the victim sat in the front seat, Arbaz, seated at the back, attacked him with a knife, inflicting 25 stab wounds to the neck and killing him on the spot. The body was later dumped near the main gate of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.The body was recovered on Wednesday morning. Police initially struggled to establish identity, but soon traced the accused after finding an Aadhaar card Arbaz had accidentally left at the scene. Both were arrested within hours.

Parents oppose love marriage, abduct daughter

Hyderabad: A love marriage turned violent in Narsampally village under Keesara police limits on Wednesday when the parents of a 22-year-old woman abducted her and attacked her husband.According to police, Praveen, 22, and Swetha, 22, were married in a temple two months ago and had earlier sought police protection as Swetha’s parents were totally against the marriage. Though the couple belongs to the same caste, the father pointed out their financial status and rejected the marriage. Despite police counselling and intervention by village elders, the family refused to accept the marriage.

On Wednesday morning, Swetha’s parents, along with relatives, barged into the couple’s rented home, threw chilli powder at Praveen, assaulted him, and forcibly took Swetha away. Police later detained her father’s brother and his wife, while the others remain absconding with their phones switched off. Swetha reportedly called police, saying she was safe and requested the release of her detained relatives, promising to return to her husband the next day. Police, however, said the offence occurred inside the couple’s home and charges cannot be withdrawn.

Police said that Praveen and Swetha had shifted away from the village last month due to tensions, but recently returned, renting a house near her parents, which may have triggered the confrontation. Keesara police said efforts are on to trace Swetha and apprehend the remaining suspects.Police noted that Narsampally has become known for elopements, with youths marrying in temples or through registration after exams, often seeking police protection soon after. Many such marriages collapse within a year or two, they added.

2 held over provocative speeches

Hyderabad: Hussainialam police arrested two men for raising provocative slogans during the Milad-un-Nabi procession in Old City on September 14. Police said the arrests were made after viral Instagram videos showing the accused delivering inflammatory remarks. A suo motu case was registered based on the videos, and during the investigation, the accused were identified as Md Rawoof and Shaik Rizwan.They were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody after a case was registered under Section 196 of the BNS. Police said the provocative speeches disturbed public tranquillity. It is reported that the Special Branch is also verifying the criminal backgrounds of the accused and tracking other suspects.Caption: One of the accused delivering a provocative speech during the Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 14.

Foul play ruled out in Vayupuri fire

Hyderabad: Police ruled out foul play in the fire mishap at Vayupuri, Neredmet, in which a 79-year-old man died on Sunday evening.Initial findings by fire personnel indicated the blaze was caused by a short circuit. The deceased, identified as retired employee Jaya Prakash Ramappa, was alone at home when the fire broke out. Police suspect an electrical appliance triggered the fire as he was heading to the bathroom. He lost consciousness and later died in the hospital due to asphyxiation.Police clarified that the incident was accidental and dismissed speculation about the involvement of his son. A detailed report from the fire department on the cause of the fire is awaited.

Crane belt snaps killing worker at Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man died unloading granite slates from a truck at Pedda Golconda village in Shamshabad mandal, Tuesday midnight. Police said, deceased Santhosh Das Mahant, 36, a native of Chhattisgarh and residing at Chinna Golconda village, sustained severe head injuries when the crane’s belt snapped and granite slates fell on him. He died on the spot. According to complaint filed by his brother-in-law, Dharam Mahanth, 34, a labourer residing at Mansanpally village in Maheshwaram, Santhosh had moved to Hyderabad 25 days ago and was employed to a person named Ravichandra Varma. On the intervening night of September 23 and 24, a truck carrying granite slates arrived at the construction site in Pedda Golconda. Santhosh along with co-workers Gurudev Mahesh and Amar Singh was unloading the material when the incident occurred.

The complainant stated that co-worker Gurudev Mahesh informed him about the mishap. The crane was reportedly operated by Rathnala Domburu, 39, a driver from Tukkuguda and a native of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. The complainant alleged the negligence of the crane operator led to the death of Santhosh. A case was registered by the Shamshabad against the crane operator. Further probe into the incident is underway, police said.

4 booked for land grab in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Raidurgam police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly encroaching park land in Anjaiah Nagar, Gachibowli, using fabricated patta certificates. The case followed a complaint from the deputy commissioner of GHMC’s Serilingampally circle, who said verification of revenue records showed the pattas produced by residents were not issued by the office concerned.The complaint was based on a petition by Kasireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who alleged encroachment of land reserved for public use. “On verification of records in respect of allotment of patta certificates of Gachibowli village and on verification of the beneficiary list, it was found that the above patta certificates were not issued by their office in favour of the above persons and requested to take necessary action,” the complaint said in his letter.A GHMC inspection found that survey numbers 134 and 136, developed by the housing department, had been occupied. Officials noted a community hall and 32 houses built on about 1,400 square yards of park area. Of the 32 responses received from residents, only four had valid GHMC building permissions. Five produced pattas claimed to be from the revenue department, while 15 relied on tax acknowledgements or utility bills.On January 21, GHMC requested police action against those using fabricated documents. Based on this, Raidurgam police booked Anjaneyulu Aitha, Varala Janga Reddy, Kudukuntla Indiramma and Gunti Balu under IPC Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471.

10 people duped of Rs.5 cr in stocks scam

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police are investigating a `5.03-crore stock trading scam after ten people, including businessmen and techies, were duped by a man posing as an investment expert.According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the accused, identified as Bharath Deshpande of Balanagar, met one of the victims, a private employee from Kukatpally, at a party in 2023. Claiming expertise in stock trading, he promised monthly returns of 5–7 per cent on investments.The victim initially invested Rs.1 lakh, later transferring Rs.39 lakh in August 2023 after being shown false profits. As Bharath paid returns in the first few months, trust grew and the victim eventually transferred Rs.1.35 crore in stages to his accounts.By September 2024, the payouts stopped. When confronted, the accused claimed his bank account had been frozen by the income tax department and promised repayment by December. He later absconded, switching off his phone. By then, several of the victim’s friends and family had also invested as per his recommendation.So far, ten victims have approached the EOW, with losses totalling Rs.5.03 crore. Police expect more complaints to follow. A case of cheating has been registered, and an investigation is underway.