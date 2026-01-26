Telangana Excise Constable Critical After Smugglers’ Attack; Family Appeals for Kidney Donation

Hyderabad: State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, and Director of Medical Education Narendra Kumar visited Excise Constable G Soumya (23), who sustained serious injuries in an attack by a ganja smuggling gang and is undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). Officials said her condition remains critical and that further details will be shared after 48 hours.

Addressing the media, the Health Minister said the incident occurred on January 23 in Nizamabad when ganja smugglers attacked the constable while she was on duty, in an attempt to facilitate their escape. She was initially rushed to a private hospital in Nizamabad, where her spleen and one kidney had to be removed. Due to her critical condition, she was later shifted to NIMS. While her condition has shown slight improvement, it continues to remain critical, he said, adding that the government is bearing all medical expenses.

Soumya’s mother, Gajula Chandrakala, and brother, Shravan, appealed for a kidney donation. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, they said that since her spleen and one kidney were removed during surgery, she now requires a kidney transplant. “If the request comes from the Health Minister, we may be prioritised, as organ donation usually takes years. My unmarried daughter is already in a critical condition,” her mother said.

Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha said he would extend assistance once the woman constable’s condition improves.

Family members said that Soumya was ambitious and aspired to become a police officer. She belongs to the 2024 batch and has been serving in the Excise Department in Nizamabad for the past 20 months. She was born, brought up, educated, and posted in Nizamabad. Her father is currently mentally unstable due to the trauma of her condition and is staying in Nizamabad. Soumya also encouraged her brother, who is now preparing for police recruitment.

Doctors at NIMS told Deccan Chronicle that Soumya underwent an exploratory laparotomy in Nizamabad, during which her spleen and one kidney were removed. Her liver was also damaged, along with internal bleeding and rib injuries, but surgical removal of the liver was not possible. Her abdomen was closed, and she was shifted to NIMS on ventilator support. At present, no further surgical intervention is planned, and she is receiving intensive ICU care.