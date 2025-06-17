Telangana: Engineer Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old software engineer died by suicide at his residence in Bhavani Colony, Bandlaguda Jagir, following an fight with his wife over a gold bracelet.

The deceased P. Kumara Swamy is a native of Andhra Pradesh. Swamy got married a year ago.

On Sunday, the couple got into a heated argument. Allegedly Swamy slapped his wife which caused her to fall unconscious. Fearing his wife died, Swamy died by suicide, police said.

The incident came to light when the wife regained consciousness and made a phone call to her in-laws. Police were alerted shortly after and a case was registered.

The body was shifted for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

Minor Dies by Suicide after Father Berates Him

Hyderabad: A sixth standard student died by suicide in Balapur after he had an argument with his father over the usage of mobile phone, city police said on Monday.

The victim is a 14-year-old boy studying in Government School, Errakunta.

The deceased on Sunday asked his father for a mobile phone, but his father objected, saying he would develop an unhealthy habit.

Unhappy, the boy went inside his room and locked it. When the family went to check on him early in the morning, they found him dead.

The boy's father Shaik Nisaar, 42, is an auto driver and has two other children. He said, "The deceased is my youngest son. I did not want him to get glued to his phone. I caution my brothers to keep an eye on their children." Police registered a case.

Panchayat Secretary Caught Taking Rs.8,000 Bribe in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Monday, caught Patiolla Nagalaxmi, a panchayat secretary of Budhera village panchayat, in Sangareddy district, while accepting bribe from a complainant. Nagalaxmi took a bribe of Rs.8,000 from the complainant for issuing permission to set up water servicing shed and allotment of new house number. The chemical-laced bribe amount of Rs.8,000 was recovered from her possession, ACB officials, said. She was produced before the special court in Nampally after which the accused was remanded to judicial custody.

Mulugu DEO, Jr Assistant Caught Taking Bribe

Hyderabad: The district educational officer (DEO) and a junior assistant were caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while allegedly accepting a bribe at the DEO office in Mulugu on Monday.

According to officials, the DEO Goria Panini and junior assistant Thotte Dilip Kumar Yadav were trapped by the ACB officials when Yadav accepted a bribe of Rs.20,000 from the complainant. The duo had allegedly demanded Rs.15,000 and Rs.5,000 respectively for accepting the complainant's joining report and permitting him to assume duties.

The bribe amount was recovered from the office table of Yadav at his instance. His right-hand fingers yielded positive results in a chemical test. The identity of the complainant is being withheld for security reasons, according to ACB officials.

Man, 2 Others Held with Stolen Gold

Hyderabad: A habitual offender against whom a case was registered in June related to theft of 14 tolas of gold and 24 kilos of silver, was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police, on Monday. Accused Mandla Shiva, 32, who is a daily wager and a resident of Karmanghat, was committing thefts since 2012. He is a native of Nagarkurnool.

According to DI, the accused used to carry iron rod to break open the locked houses and decamp with the valuables. “Money from the stolen booty was used in betting. The accused was addicted to betting and consuming alcohol,” the police said. G Anuradha, a house owner had filed a complaint with the police stating that when she was not present in the house, ornaments were stolen. The accused was arrested on Monday during the vehicle checking drive. The case had been registered on June 6, detective inspector (DI) Rajesh, said.

Shiva’s two other associates U. Basha, 28 and G Vijay, 28, working as decorator and an employee of a private firm, respectively, were also arrested by the police. The duo assisted Shiva in committing the crime. Shiva was wanted in five other theft cases by Vanasthalipuram police and seven cases by the Rachakonda Commissionerate. He was sent to jail earlier also. The trio were arrested and sent to judicial remand, police said.

Woman Loses over Rs.9 lakh in Fraudulent Online Stocks

Hyderabad: In yet another instance of online investment fraud, a woman lost a sum of Rs.9,97,262 after unknowingly trading on a fake version of the Zerodha stock trading app. The victim believed that she was investing funds, but she suffered losses in the shady online trading scam.

According to police, the victim, a 45-year-old woman and working in a private firm, approached vit5fa, an advertisement on Instagram.

She was offered some good stock trading opportunities and the group too was full of suggestions related to investments. She was then provided a link and directed her to download an application. Surprisingly, appearance-wise the dashboard of the downloaded app was similar to the Zerodha app.

Trusting the platform, the victim created an account and uploaded her KYC details and started investing. The initial investment was `1 lakh and the scammer to gain victim’s confidence returned `1 lakh. She was shown false profits on the dashboard of the app.

Lured by good returns, she kept on investing, but when she attempted to withdraw returns, the system either blocked her access or displayed vague technical error. Realising something fishy, she tried to reach out to customer support but the response was negative. Finally, the victim contacted Zerodha directly. She was told that no such account existed in their system and the app she had been using was fraudulent. The victim then filed a complaint with the Rachakonda cybercrime police. A case was registered and the probe is underway.