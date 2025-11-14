Telangana Ends TET Exemption For Teachers

HYDERABAD: Telangana has withdrawn the exemption that allowed certain teachers to avoid the Teacher Eligibility Test, bringing all in-service teachers under a uniform requirement to appear for TG TET or CTET. The change was issued through GO 28 on Thursday, following Supreme Court directions in September 2025 that made TET mandatory for teachers in all non-minority schools.

The government noted that the director of school education and chairperson, TET, had informed it that in view of the NCTE notification dated August 23, 2010, and subsequent government guidelines, the exemption granted under the 2015 order was no longer in line with court directions. Letters issued in 2021 and 2024 were also cited. The government said it examined the proposal from the Director before issuing the amendment.

The amendment replaces Rule 12, which exempted teachers appointed before the NCTE notification and approved by the competent authority. It also allowed teachers in private unaided schools to appear for state or Central TET, while those in private aided schools had to appear for the state TET.

According to the new rules, all in-service teachers in government, local body, private aided and private unaided schools must appear for TG TET or CTET. Secondary grade teachers and LFL head masters with both DElEd and BEd qualifications may appear for Paper I, while school assistants, language pandits and high school head masters must appear for Paper II.