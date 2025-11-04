Telangana Emerging as Platform for AI Innovation: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu announced that the State Government has established the Telangana Artificial Intelligence Innovation Hub (TAIH) to position Telangana as a leading hub for research and innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Minister said that the primary goal behind setting up TAIH is to ensure that by 2035, Telangana finds a place among the top 20 AI hubs in the world. The hub will serve as a focal point for AI-based innovation, research, and collaboration across multiple sectors.

He stated that the Special Chief Secretary (IT), Commissioner of Mee Seva, and Joint Director of Emerging Technologies will serve as members of the Innovation Hub.

“The future belongs entirely to Artificial Intelligence — that is an undeniable reality,” the Minister said. “Telangana will be developed as a destination for AI research and innovation. We are building a comprehensive AI ecosystem that will make Telangana the first name that comes to mind when people think of Artificial Intelligence in India. Guided by the vision of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the AI Innovation Hub has now taken final shape.”

The Minister noted that the State aims to achieve transformative results in public service delivery, healthcare, transportation, and education through AI-powered solutions. “We are integrating AI into e-Governance to improve efficiency, citizen experience, and transparency in administration. Telangana is creating an enabling ecosystem that positions it as a national leader in technology adoption and innovation,” he said.

Recalling the State’s digital achievements, Sridhar Babu said Telangana successfully hosted the AI Global Summit in 2024, becoming the first State in the country to organize an event of such magnitude. Telangana also takes pride in establishing its own Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and operationalizing the Telangana Data Exchange (TGDeX) platform.

“We have forged strategic partnerships with premier academic and research institutions such as IIIT, BITS Pilani, ISB, NALSAR, IIT Hyderabad, and C-DAC, alongside global technology leaders including Google, Microsoft, Infosys, and Amazon,” the Minister added