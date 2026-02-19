Telangana Emerging as Platform for AI Driven Innovation: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana is emerging as a platform for artificial intelligence driven innovation and is offering numerous opportunities for US investors, said IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

He delivered a keynote address at a round table meeting with representatives of the US–India Business Council (USIBC) held in the national capital as part of the prestigious “India AI Impact Summit-2026.”

Sridhar Babu stated that world-class infrastructure and a top-tier technology ecosystem have created new opportunities in the state. He noted that the government is already promoting public-private partnerships with US tech giants.

He explained that forward-looking and stable policies have become a strong foundation for AI research. He also highlighted that the use of artificial intelligence has been expanded through real-time monitoring of public services.