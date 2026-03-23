Telangana Emerges as Global Rice Market: Uttam in Assembly

Hyderabad: The BRS registered a protest in Telangana Assembly on Monday for failing to get appropriate reply from Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on export of rice to Philippines

In his question, BRS MLA T Harish Rao sought details on export of rice to Philippines and appointment of Premchand Garg as advisor. Garg was facing cases booked by central agencies including Enforcement Directorate (ED). He said a scam took place in the export of rice. Rao wanted to constitute a House Committee to probe into the scam.

In response, Reddy clarified that Telangana has become a global rice market. The Telangana government has entered into an agreement with the Philippines government for exporting rice from Telangana eliminating middlemen’s role.

“It’s a historic agreement and there is no scam in it,” he said, assuring that the State government would purchase the last grain from farmers at minimum support price during Rabi. The Minister said that the State government was committed to provide Rs.500 bonus to farmers on fine rice and Rs.3,500 crore was allocated for giving bonus.