Telangana Emerged As Beacon of Model Development Between 2014-23: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said between 2014 and 2023, Telangana had emerged as a beacon of model development, inspiring India and beyond, and the state now led the country in wealth creation and set standards for its equitable distribution.

He was speaking at the Bridge India Week 2025 Summit in London, United Kingdom on ‘Why Telangana matters in driving global economic progress with sustainable growth’.