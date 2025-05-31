Telangana Emerged As Beacon of Model Development Between 2014-23: KTR
KTR was speaking at the Bridge India Week 2025 Summit in London, United Kingdom on ‘Why Telangana matters in driving global economic progress with sustainable growth’.
Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said between 2014 and 2023, Telangana had emerged as a beacon of model development, inspiring India and beyond, and the state now led the country in wealth creation and set standards for its equitable distribution.
Inviting global investments to India, Rama Rao said Telangana with its progressive policies and boundless opportunities, “is a lighthouse for those seeking to turn dreams into reality, serving as a guiding force for both India and the world.”
Speaking on the BRS government’s initiatives in development and welfare sectors, which he said “positioned Telangana as a global exemplar,” Rama Rao said the BRS government leadership of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao achieved balance between welfare and development, implementing progressive initiatives unmatched in India’s post-independence history.
He said the BRS rule saw Telangana rise from the 12th position to the top spot in per capita income, and that this was made possible as the BRS led government prioritized policies over individuals, minimized bureaucratic interference, and brought governance closer to the people.
On the Kaleshwaram project, Rama Rao likened it with China’s Three Gorges dam. Kaleshwaram, he said, lifts water from 80 metres above sea level to 600 metres, and irrigates 4.5 million acres per season. He also highlighted the Mission Bhagiratha programme, which he said ensured safe drinking water supply to 10 million households in the state.
The economic growth of the state, he said, was made possible because of BRS’ industry-friendly policies for attracting global tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook to establish their largest campuses outside the U.S. in Hyderabad. IT sector jobs rose from 323,000 in 2014 to over 1 million by 2023, and IT exports, which rose from `56,000 crore to `241,000 crore during the same period.
