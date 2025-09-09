Telangana Elevator Association Urges Centre to Reduce GST on Elevators

Hyderabad: The Telangana Elevator Association (TEA) has appealed to the Central government to reconsider the existing 18 per cent GST on elevators, stressing that a reduction would positively impact affordable housing across the country.

With India’s ageing population and rapidly growing cities, elevators are no longer a luxury but a basic amenity that ensures accessibility and safety for all.

Addressing the media, Challa Avinash, President, Telangana Elevator Association, CEO LiftsTrade Pvt Ltd, highlighted the pressing challenges faced by small and medium-sized elevator manufacturers and installers in Telangana. Despite multiple appeals, the industry continues to operate without a formal regulatory framework in the State.

He also noted that the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh enacted a Lift Act on April 12 this year, and urged the Telangana government to bring in a policy at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, Avinash said, "A dedicated Lift Act would streamline industry operations, set clear safety standards, and enhance quality assurance for end-users. Also, elevators are not a luxury but a necessity, especially for senior citizens, people with medical needs, and families living in multi-storey buildings.”

The association members also mentioned that in Hyderabad alone, nearly 5,000 elevator units are installed every month at an average cost of Rs.8 lakh per unit, representing a Rs.400 crore monthly market. With an 18 per cent GST rate, the government is collecting around Rs.72 crore in taxes each month. While this adds substantially to revenue, TEA cautioned that the steep tax rate is discouraging installations in low-rise and budget housing projects, where elevators are essential for daily mobility.

Adding further, BK Goud, General Secretary, Telangana Elevator Association, Bharat Engineering Enterprises said, "We request the government to reclassify elevators as essential services, on par with healthcare infrastructure, and reduce the GST rate accordingly. A rationalized tax structure will not only provide relief to common people but also strengthen the industry and ensure safer, more affordable access to modern infrastructure."

The Telangana Elevator Association reiterated its call for swift government intervention, emphasizing that policy support in the form of tax relief and regulatory reforms would significantly boost the elevator industry while advancing the nation’s goals of affordable housing and inclusive urban development.