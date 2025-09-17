CM Revanth Unveils Plan for New Telangana Education Policy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that the state government is preparing to introduce a new education policy aimed at overhauling the sector. He said the proposed changes would not only strengthen the education system but also play a key role in eradicating poverty.

Recalling the historic role of Osmania and Kakatiya Universities in shaping Telangana’s education, the CM said the present system had fallen behind international standards. “Every year, 1.10 lakh engineering graduates pass out, but only 15 percent secure jobs. We cannot allow this mismatch to continue,” he said.

Pointing out that most of the education budget is spent on salaries, the CM said the government was determined to focus on quality, innovation and structural reforms. “Out of ₹21,000 crore allocated, 98 percent goes to salaries. Education is the only way to eradicate poverty, and we need to change this pattern,” he said.

He stressed that the new policy would cover all levels, from primary to higher education. “Changes are needed from Classes 1 to 12. We must work according to a clear plan for the future of our children,” he said, noting that 34 lakh students study in 11,000 private schools and 18 lakh in 27,000 government schools.

The CM said he had urged the Union Finance Minister to exempt education loans from the purview of the FRBM Act. “My aim is to provide a better future to 73 lakh youth. I am ready to face any political difficulties if society benefits from these reforms,” he asserted.

Revanth Reddy added that Telangana’s upcoming policy should serve as a model for the country’s education system.