Telangana Edu Panel Report Fit for Dump Yard: Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged the state government to discard the recently released report of the Telangana Education Commission (TEC), branding it “fit for the dump yard.” He alleged the commission headed by what he termed an “urban Naxal” and lacking any credible educationists failed to address even the most basic needs of government schools, such as chalk supplies and cleaning staff, citing lack of funds.

Speaking at the party office, Sanjay criticised the government for not appointing a dedicated education minister and condemned the proposal to raise the minimum pass mark in school examinations from 35 to 45, arguing that it would deny higher education opportunities to poor students.

Calling the report “unilateral and biased,” Sanjay said the commission ignored the opinions of educationists, teachers’ associations and parents, instead embarking on foreign tours before submitting its findings.

He noted that the government had failed to clear reimbursement dues to educational institutions and had withheld retirement benefits from teachers. Instead of resolving these issues, the commission even proposed salary cuts for teachers.

Accusing the government of encouraging surrendered Naxals and including “urban Naxals” in committees, Sanjay declared that the BJP stood with teachers in their fight for genuine rights. He also criticised the government’s handling of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, alleging that while it planned to release a third instalment, earlier dues remain unpaid.