Telangana Edu Panel Moots Teacher Training Overhaul

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Commission (TEC) has proposed sweeping reforms to raise teacher qualifications in government schools, drawing inspiration from global education systems in Finland, Japan, South Korea, the USA, Vietnam and Canada.

In its report, the commission recommended scrapping the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course, noting that even BEd graduates were pursuing it merely to qualify as Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs). Instead, it suggested stage-specific degrees — a primary BEd for nursery to Class V, and a secondary B.Ed. for Classes VI to XII — with extended practical training of 150 days.

The commission observed that top-performing nations treat teaching as an elite profession, recruiting from among the best academic performers through rigorous exams, interviews and assessments. Finland requires a Master’s degree with practical components, South Korea a Bachelor’s degree plus a national exam, Japan a Bachelor’s degree and certification, while the USA and Vietnam mandate Bachelor’s degrees with licensing or exam clearances.

The TEC also proposed making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for recruitment in both public and private schools, with an English proficiency paper included in TG-TET and the final selection test. It further suggested integrating the Board of Secondary Education and the Board of Intermediate Education into a single body for Classes 9 –12.

The commission recommended ending automatic promotions for teachers and introducing in-service education for continuous professional learning. Teachers should be evaluated every five years, with detailed assessment reports prepared. Those failing to show progress within two years may be removed from service, though this rule would apply only to newly recruited teachers.

According to the commission, these reforms are aimed at improving instructional quality and strengthening student learning outcomes across Telangana’s schools.