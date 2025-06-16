Telangana Edu Dept Signs MoUs to Offer Free Tech Education in Government Schools

Hyderabad: For providing advanced technology education services free to students of government schools, the education department signed memoranda of understanding with six prominent organisations in presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy here on Sunday.

The agreements were made with Ekstep Foundation led by Nandan Nilekani, Prajwala Foundation headed by Dr Sunitha Krishnan, Physics Wallah led by Alakh Pandey, Khan Academy, Pi Jam Foundation run by Shoaib Dar, and Educate Girls led by Safeena Husain.

The government aims to bring revolutionary changes in education sector with this initiatives, inspired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy vision to improve quality standards of education. The organisations has shown interest in collaborating with Telangana government for its people governance and initiatives implemented.

The Ekstep foundation is already working in 540 schools through its AI based platform and now will expand to over 5,000 primary schools in 33 districts. The foundation will provide Telugu and English language as well as Maths basics from Class 3 to 5.

Physics Wallah will train Intermediate students for competitive exams like NEET, JEE and CLAT by providing coaching to students from the school level to help students prepare for exams in early stage.

Khan Academy to provide STEM (scince, technology, engineering and mathematics) video-based training aligned with the syllabus for students from Classes 6 to 10.

Prajwala Foundation will implement child safety and protection programmes from Classes 6 to 12. Pi Jam Foundation will provide training in coding and computational thinking for Classes 1 to 10. Educate Girls will work to help 16,000 out-of-school children, especially girls, and improve literacy and educational opportunities.

Government adviser K. Keshava Rao, education secretary Yogita Rana, CM special secretary Ajith Reddy, director of school education E.V.Narasimha Reddy, special secretary of school edication M. Haritha, Ekstep Foundation CEO Jagadeesh Babu, Prajwala Foundation chief Dr Sunitha Krishnan, Physics Wallah co-founder Prateek Maheshwari, Khan Academy India MD Swati Vasudevan, PI Jam Foundation founder Shoaib Dar and Educate Girls CEO Gayatri Nair Lobo were present at the event.