Telangana Eases Norms for Fire NOCs Without TDR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department has clarified that applications for fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs) can be processed without submission of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates or setback relaxation letters.

In a circular memorandum, the department said it had observed that field officers were insisting on these documents during scrutiny, leading to delays as applicants were unable to furnish them in time.

The memorandum stated that verification of TDR certificates or setback relaxation letters is not a core function of the Fire Services Department, and applications should not be held up on this ground.

Officials have been instructed to process NOC applications even if these documents are not submitted at the time of filing. If submitted, they may be accepted and taken on record.

In cases where the documents are not furnished, an undertaking from the applicant stating that the TDR certificate or setback relaxation letter will be obtained will suffice for processing.

The department directed that under no circumstances should NOC applications be delayed solely due to the absence of these documents.

The clarification follows recent amendments to the Telangana Building Rules, 2012, relating to utilisation of TDR, relaxation of building parameters and related provisions.