Telangana Earmarks 40.66% Quota for BCs in GHMC

Hyderabad: Backward Classes (BCs) communities will get 28.21 per cent of the total wards in 121 municipalities and 35.24 per cent in 10 municipal corporations across Telangana in the reservation pattern fixed by the state government for the upcoming municipal elections.

As per the notification issued by the government, Scheduled Castes (SCs) communities have been allotted 14.79 per cent reservations in municipalities and 11.55 per cent in corporations, and likewise Scheduled Tribes (STs) 6.47 per cent and 3.21 per cent respectively. The reservations have been finalised for 2,704 wards in 121 municipalities and 840 wards in municipal corporations, including the GHMC.

The exercise was carried out in accordance with GO 46 issued on November 22, 2025, which mandates that the combined reservation for SCs, STs and BCs should not exceed 50 per cent.

Census 2011 data was taken as the basis for determining SC and ST quotas, the notification said, while BC community reservations were fixed using the Caste Survey conducted by the state government in December 2024. The government stated that the allocation strictly adhered to population proportions and the recommendations of the Dedicated BC Commission.

In the 121 municipalities, BCs have been allotted 763 wards, the single largest share, followed by general women seats at 788. SCs communities were allotted 400 wards and STs 175, while 578 wards were left unreserved in the open category. In percentage terms, general women seats account for 29.14, BCs 28.21, SCs 14.79, STs 6.47 and unreserved seats 21.39.

The dominance of BC communities was evident in leadership positions. Of the 121 municipal chairperson posts, 38 were reserved for the BC communities, equally divided between general and women categories with 19 each. SCs received 17 chairperson posts, STs five, general women 31 and unreserved 30.

In the 10 municipal corporations, three mayoral posts were reserved for BCs, resulting in a 30 per cent quota. Of this, two are for general candidates from the BC community and one for BC women. Four mayor posts were allotted to general women, while SCs and STs got one each, and only one corporation remained in the unreserved general category.

Among municipal corporations, GHMC allotted 122 of its 300 divisions, or 40.66 per cent, to BCs. BC reservations. Of this, the seats were equally split between men and women with 61 seats each.

Women have secured a substantial share in the overall reservation pattern. Out of the total 2,704 municipal wards, around 1,335 seats were reserved for women across categories, including 345 for BC Women, 167 for SC Women, 35 for ST Women and 788 for General Women. This effectively ensures that nearly half of all wards will be represented by women candidates.

The final notification on which ward, chairperson or mayor post is reserved for which category is expected to be issued on January 17. With this, the Telangana State Election Commission is likely to announce the election schedule any time next week, paving the way for the conduct of municipal elections. The elections are expected to be held for 117 municipalities and six corporations initially.