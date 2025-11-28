Telangana EAGLE, Delhi Cops Bust Drug Cartel, Arrest 50 Nigerians

Hyderabad: In a massive operation spread across five states, Telangana EAGLE teams and Delhi Crime Branch on Thursday arrested 50 Nigerian nationals involved in pan-India drug peddling.

The operation was carried out in the early hours of Thursday, which exposed the links of interstate NDPS drugs network, with Delhi as headquarters. The teams broke the supply chain linked to Hyderabad, Gwalior, Haryana, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and other cities, police sources in Delhi Crime Branch said.

The operation was planned by both Telangana and Delhi anti-natrotic departments; the suspects were kept under surveillance for the past one month, a senior crime branch officer disclosed.

Reliable sources in Delhi Crime Branch disclosed that accused Nigerians were involved in interstate synthetic NDPS drugs that include MDMA, Opium, Cocaine have been seized.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Devesh Chandra Srivastav, special commissioner Delhi Crime, said Delhi Crime branch played the lead role in this interstate operation with the help of Telangana's anti narcotics force EAGLE teams.

The Telangana’s EAGLE team said 124 of its officers took part in the operation, while 100 officers were from the Delhi Crime Branch. The list from Telangana includes one SP, 8 DSP, 17 Inspectors, 16 sub-inspectors, 82 constables.

According to a statement issued by the Telangana EAGLE, the joint teams conducted raids on 20 locations that include Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Pratap Enclave, Prithvi Park, Nilothi, Chandra Nagar, Munirka. During the operation, they arrested more than 50 overstaying Nigerians and discovered massive drug haul at multiple locations. All the arrested are a part of the Nigerian drug cartel.

In Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam, local police cooperated with the EAGLE team during raids on drug kingpins, suppliers and peddlers. For the first time, a large number of drug sale girls who are also working as sex workers and main mule account holders have been arrested, an official said.

During the joint operation every officer from TG EAGLE was deployed on operational duty. We appreciate the cooperation that we have received from Delhi Crime Branch and their team of 100 officers and local police leadership of Gwalior, Visakhapatnam and Greater Noida was excellent, he said.