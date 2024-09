Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minster A. Revanth Reddy released DSC results on Monday. The government had issued notification for 11,062 teacher vacancies on March 1. The exams were conducted from July 18 to August 5. A total of 2.45 lakhs of candidates had taken the exam.

Candidates can visit https://tgdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc/ to view their results