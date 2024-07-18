Telangana DSC Exams Begin Amid Protests Over Timing and Preparation

Out of 2,79,956 applicants, 2,48,851 candidates had downloaded their hall tickets by Wednesday. Over 2 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam, with 13,000 examinees per session across 54 examination centres in 14 districts, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, and Medak.

The exams aim to fill 11,062 vacant teacher posts in various categories, including secondary grade teachers and school assistants in local body schools. This year's DSC exams are computer-based for the first time, with more than 50 facilities set up statewide to support the transition.

Candidates will tackle a 100-mark question paper, with 80 marks for the DSC examination and 20 marks from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Despite the government's commitment to the exams, some unemployed youth and aspiring teachers have protested the timing. They argue that the series of recruitment exams in June left insufficient preparation time for the DSC’s extensive syllabus. Additionally, the Group II services exam on August 7 and 8, just a day after the DSC exams conclude, exacerbates their concerns. Some candidates, fearing inadequate preparation, have resorted to burning their hall tickets in protest.

This year's DSC exams have seen a many applicants for various posts: 1,61,746 for school assistants, 88,007 for secondary grade teachers, 18,211 for language pandits, and 11,992 for physical education teachers.





