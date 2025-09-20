 Top
Pillalamarri Srinivas
20 Sept 2025 9:21 PM IST

Telangana: Drunk Man Kills Wife with Axe
In a shocking incident, Gajjala Tirupati, in an inebriated condition, axed his wife Shrawanti (40) to death at Narlapur village in Rebbena mandal on Saturday morning. (Representational Image: DC)

Adilabad: In a shocking incident, Gajjala Tirupati, in an inebriated condition, axed his wife Shrawanti (40) to death at Narlapur village in Rebbena mandal on Saturday morning.

According to sources, Tirupati had been addicted to liquor for the past two years and frequently quarrelled with his wife. On Friday night, he returned home drunk and got into yet another argument with her, which escalated into the fatal attack.

Pillalamarri Srinivas
