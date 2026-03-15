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Telangana Drug Bust: 11 Detained, Ex-BRS MLA Rohith Reddy Tests +ve

Telangana
15 March 2026 12:32 PM IST

Rohith Reddy tested positive for alleged narcotics consumption, while the TDP MP tested negative, they said

Telangana Drug Bust: 11 Detained, Ex-BRS MLA Rohith Reddy Tests +ve
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Pilot Rohith Reddy — Facebook

Hyderabad: Eleven people, including TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh Putta Mahesh Yadav and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, were detained following a raid at a farmhouse in Moinabad near here over alleged drug consumption, officials said on Sunday. Rohith Reddy tested positive for alleged narcotics consumption, while the TDP MP tested negative, they said.

One of those who was detained had opened fire three rounds after noticing the police team.

"Rohith Reddy tested positive for drug consumption while the MP tested negative," sources said.

The farmhouse belongs to Rohith Reddy.

On reliable information that a drug party was going on at the farmhouse, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force and a police team raided it on Saturday night.

The party was attended by a group of realtors, businessmen, as well as political persons, a police official said.

A woman was also among the participants.

The weapon was seized, police said. Further investigation is on.

( Source : PTI )
Eluru Lok Sabha member Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav Pilot Rohith Reddy moinabad farmhouse 
India Southern States Telangana 
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