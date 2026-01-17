Telangana Doubles Marriage Incentive for Couples with Disabilities to ₹2 Lakh

Hyderabad:Financial assistance offered to couples with disabilities at the time of marriage has been revised upward, with the Telangana government doubling the marriage incentive from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh where both partners are persons with disabilities.

Orders issued on Saturday state that the enhanced amount will be credited in the name of the wife and would come into effect from the date of issue of the government order. The revision aims to offer stronger financial backing to newly married couples who often face higher living and healthcare costs.



The increase follows a request from the department for empowerment of persons with disabilities, senior citizens and transgender persons, which flagged the need for more realistic support in the present cost environment. After examination, the government agreed to revise the incentive and issued the order with concurrence from the finance department. District authorities have been instructed to take necessary steps to implement the revised amount across the state.

