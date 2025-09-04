Telangana: Donation Appeal by Panchayat Secretary Triggers Debate

Warangal: A village panchayat secretary's unique request for donations to purchase equipment for maintaining cleanliness in the village has drawn attention to the issue. He set up a banner that personified a pushcart, asking kind-hearted donors to come forward and support the Venkatapuram village in the Mulugu district. The banner was personally created by the panchayat secretary, Banoth Chandulal, and read, "I am a pushcart. My cost is Rs 8,000. If kind-hearted donors come forward, I am ready to serve our village panchayat." Chandulal not only placed the banner in front of the panchayat office but also put up copies at various locations in the mandal headquarters and shared photos on WhatsApp groups.

This initiative has sparked a debate in the district, as it is unusual for a government official to acknowledge lack of funds in this manner publicly. The incident has drawn criticism, with many questioning why a village panchayat cannot afford a simple pushcart costing just Rs 8,000. It has also become a political issue, with opposition parties targeting the government in a district that is the home constituency of panchayat raj minister Dansari Anasuya, popolarly known as Seethakka.

Meanwhile, panchayat secretary B. Chandulal stated, "My intention is good. I put up the banners not to blame the government, but to encourage community involvement." He explained that when people contribute, they take better care of the equipment and help maintain cleanliness. While the panchayat lacks sufficient funds, such tools are essential. He noted that the response has been positive, with the Lions Club stepping forward to donate three pushcarts. However, with the officials asking him to remove the banners, Chandulal immediately removed them from all the locations.