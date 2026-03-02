Telangana Doctors Oppose AP Model In Recruitment

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Doctors Association on Monday objected to adopting the “AP model” of surrendering eligible candidates to the Director of Medical Education (DME) for assistant professor recruitment, warning it would violate Telangana Service rules.

The association said proposals to surrender doctors from the Directorate of Public Health and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) without following established procedures could undermine seniority norms, eligibility criteria, and option-based processes, leading to legal disputes and administrative instability.

Dr B. Narahari, president of the association, stressed that surrender must strictly follow Telangana Service Rules. “Transparency in seniority and eligibility is essential to protect in-service doctors,” he said. Secretary general Dr R. Lalu Prasad Rathod cautioned that bypassing due process could demoralise doctors and trigger litigation.

The association demanded that the surrender process be completed in a fair, rule-bound manner before issuing recruitment notifications, urging the government and DME to safeguard the rights and service interests of doctors from DPH and TVVP.