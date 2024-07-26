Telangana Districts Identified for Japanese Encephalitis Vaccination Drive

Hyderabad: Four districts in Telangana — Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Vikarabad — have been identified for the Centre’s immunisation initiative against Japanese encephalitis (JE). The vaccine will be administered to all children from nine months of age to those who are 15.



JE is a mosquito-borne zoonotic viral disease. Common symptoms include headache, fever, mental confusion and delirium. In some cases, it can lead to death.

“In India, the cases are mostly seen in rural areas, in paddy fields and pig farms. We are targeting children from poor socio-economic backgrounds and administering vaccines to those in government schools, anganwadi centres, out of school children in slums and nomads,” said Dr B. Venkateswar Rao, DMHO, Rangareddy.

The vaccine will be provided till August 15, 2024, covering around 30,000 children per day. “Two doses are being given to children up to two years of age. Beyond that, children get one dose. The first dose is given between 9 and 12 months and the next dose between 16-24 months,” Dr Rao said.