Telangana Discom Hits Record 6057 MW Demand

HYDERABAD: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL), serving 17 districts, recorded a peak power demand of 6,057 MW in February, surpassing last year’s 5816 MW registered on March 11. Officials said demand is expected to rise further in April–May during the paddy harvest.

Northern discom chairman and managing director K Varun Reddy credited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for enabling advanced summer preparations and infrastructure upgrades. The discom has installed 35 new 33/11 KV substations and 366 additional power transformers, while augmenting capacity in 7600 others. Eight overloaded 33 KV feeders have been bifurcated, 1200 km of new 33 KV lines laid, and 392 capacitor banks added.

Reddy said ample transformer maintenance stocks are available, with routine inspections underway to tighten loose connections. Quick-response emergency teams have been deployed across divisions for swift complaint resolution, supported by a dedicated consumer grievance monitoring cell.